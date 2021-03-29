Hate-motivated incident at White Oaks Secondary School

On Monday March 29, 2021, the Halton Regional Police Service received a report regarding racial slurs that had been spray painted on the grounds of White Oaks Secondary School in Oakville, Ontario. White Oaks is located at 1055 McCraney Street East.

According to the information received from a school staff member, inappropriate images and anti-Black racist language was spray painted on the turf, on the track, and on the bleachers. Officers attended the scene, and this incident remains under investigation at this time.

Police are appealing to anyone that may have witnessed this incident or has any relevant information to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

Hate has no place in our communities. We encourage residents to report any incident that is motivated by hate or bias. We appreciate your cooperation in helping to eliminate these types of incidents from our communities.