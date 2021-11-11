Have an opinion on reducing Halton’s garbage?

A two-bag garbage limit is one of the options under consideration as the region looks for ways to extend the lifespan of Halton’s landfill site.

The region is looking for public feedback on proposals, including the possibility of limiting households to two bags of trash per biweekly pickup as of 2023 and one bag as of 2031.

An online survey asks residents for opinions on the region’s draft Solid Waste Management Strategy before a final plan is presented to the regional council early next year. Complete the survey by Dec. 10 or participate in virtual information sessions on Nov. 23, 24 or 30.

The strategy aims to increase waste diversion – the amount of garbage diverted from landfill to recycling or composting – from its current plateau of about 59 per cent to 65 per cent by 2030 and 68 per cent by 2035.

“Though there continues to be a high participation rate in the Blue Box and Green Cart program, recent waste audits have shown that on average 14 per cent of material placed in garbage can be recycled, and another 31 per cent can be diverted through Halton Region’s Green Cart program,” according to a recent staff report.

Since the pandemic, Halton households have also been making more garbage, note regional staff.

In 2020, the landfill took nearly 78,500 tonnes of garbage, up almost 4,000 tonnes from 2019 and the highest quantity since 2008.

Prior to the pandemic jump, garbage volumes stayed relatively constant over the previous decade, despite regional population growth. Diversion programs, including the expansion of green carts to about 335 multi-residential buildings, were primarily responsible.

The new strategy aims to extend the life of the Highway 25 landfill by at least five years, or until about 2050. It will also cut the region’s greenhouse gas emissions and support the sharing economy.

The $4.6 million package of proposed actions (an anticipated annual cost increase of $20.56 per household) includes the following:

Decrease bi-weekly garbage bag limits from three to two in 2023 and down to one in 2031.

Investigate wheeled carts for automated curbside collection of garbage, recyclable material and organic waste.

Require private contractors to use alternative fuel collection trucks when the next solid waste collection agreements start in 2025.

Establish two new permanent waste drop-off locations near high-density urban areas to collect recyclables, organics, garbage and yard waste.

Divert textiles from landfill through reuse and recycle programs, with materials handled by a third party or charitable organization, with possible future expansion of the program to include other materials.

Support, partner with and partially fund organizations involved in the sharing economy, such as tool libraries and repair cafes.

Improve waste diversion in multi-residential buildings.

“Reducing community waste and protecting the natural environment has always been a top priority for Halton Region and our residents,” said Regional Chair Gary Carr. “Our proposed Solid Waste Management Strategy builds on our community’s ongoing efforts and outlines how we can continue to work together to improve our waste management programs and services for you.”