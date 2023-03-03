HDSB's 2023-2024 School Year Calendar approved by trustees

× Expand Unsplash back to school

The Halton District School Board (HDSB) has approved its calendar for the upcoming 2023/24 school year.

At the March 1, 2023 Board meeting, Trustees of the Halton District School Board approved the proposed calendar dates for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. Final approval of the calendar by the Ministry of Education is anticipated in Spring 2023.

*Please refer to the 2023-2024 School Year Calendar webpage on the HDSB website (hdsb.ca) for a listing of dates.

The school year calendar is developed with input from the School Year Calendar Committee consisting of representatives from interested and affected groups, including parents/guardians.

The calendar outlines the Professional Activity days (PA) for staff when schools will be closed to students, as well as school breaks and holidays. The first day of school for the 2023-2024 school year is Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.

These dates will be provided to schools to be shared with students and parents/guardians, and they are also posted on the Board’s website at hdsb.ca (refer to the Calendar on the home page).

Monday, September 4, 2023: Labour Day

Tuesday, September 5, 2023: PA Day (Elementary/Secondary)

Wednesday, September 6, 2023: First day of instruction for all students

Friday, October 6, 2023: PA Day (Elementary/Secondary)

Monday, October 9, 2023: Thanksgiving Day

Friday, November 24, 2023: PA Day (Elementary/Secondary)

Monday, December 25, 2023 through to Friday, January 5, 2024 inclusive will be the Winter Break.

Monday, January 22, 2024: PA Day (Elementary)

Thursday, January 25, 2024 to Wednesday, January 31, 2024: Secondary Semester 1 - Exams

Friday, February 2, 2024: PA Day (Secondary)

Friday, February 16, 2024: PA Day (Elementary/Secondary)

Monday, February 19, 2024: Family Day

Monday, March 11, 2024 through Friday, March 15, 2024 inclusive will be March Break 2024.

Friday, March 29, 2024: Good Friday

Monday, April 1, 2024: Easter Monday

Monday, April 22, 2024: PA Day (Elementary/Secondary)

Monday, May 20, 2024: Victoria Day

Monday, June 3, 2024: PA Day (Elementary)

Thursday, June 20, 2024 to Wednesday, June 26, 2024: Secondary Semester 2 - Exams

Thursday, June 27, 2024: Last day of instruction for secondary students

Friday, June 28, 2024: Last day of instruction for elementary students / PA Day (Secondary)

More information is available online directly from the Halton District School Board here.