HDSB 2021-2022 School Year Calendar approved

At the April 21, 2021 Board meeting, trustees of the Halton District School Board approved the proposed calendar dates for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year. Final approval of the calendar by the Ministry of Education is anticipated later in Spring 2021.

× Wednesday, September 1, 2021 PA Day (Elementary & Secondary) Thursday, September 2, 2021 PA Day (Elementary & Secondary) Monday, September 6, 2021 Labour Day Tuesday, September 7, 2021 First day of instruction (Elem/Sec) Friday, October 8, 2021 PA Day (Elementary & Secondary) Monday, October 11, 2021 Thanksgiving Day Friday, November 26, 2021 PA Day (Elementary & Secondary) Friday, December 17, 2021 * Last day of school before Winter Break Monday, December 20 –

Friday, December 31, 2021 (inclusive)

Winter Break

Monday, January 3, 2022 School resumes (Elem/Sec) January 27 – February 2, 2022 Exams (Secondary only) Friday, January 28, 2022 PA Day (Elementary only) Friday, February 4, 2022 PA Day (Secondary only) Monday, February 7, 2022 First day of instruction

(Semester 2 - Secondary only) Monday, February 21, 2022 Family Day March 14 – 18, 2022 Spring Break Friday, April 15, 2022 Good Friday Monday, April 18, 2022 Easter Monday Monday, April 25, 2022 PA Day (Elementary & Secondary) Monday, May 23, 2022 Victoria Day Monday, June 6, 2022 PA Day (Elementary only) June 21 – 27, 2022 Exams (Secondary only) Tuesday, June 28, 2022 Last day of instruction secondary Wednesday, June 29, 2022 * • Last day of instruction for elementary

• PA Day (Secondary only)

Halton District School Board and the Halton Catholic District School Board develop the school year calendar with input from representatives from interested and affected groups, including parents/guardians. The 2021-2022 school year calendar is aligned with both school board calendars to consolidate resources on school bus transportation.

The calendar outlines the Professional Activity days (PA) for staff when schools will be closed to students and school breaks and holidays. The first day of school for the 2021-2022 school year is Tuesday, Sept. 7.

These dates will be provided to schools and shared with students and parents/guardians, and they are also posted on the Halton District School Board’s and the Halton Catholic School Board's websites at www.hdsb.ca and the www.hcdsb.org (refer to the Calendar on the home page).