HDSB 2021-2022 School Year Calendar approved

At the April 21, 2021 Board meeting, trustees of the Halton District School Board approved the proposed calendar dates for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year. Final approval of the calendar by the Ministry of Education is anticipated later in Spring 2021.
Halton District School Board and the Halton Catholic District School Board develop the school year calendar with input from representatives from interested and affected groups, including parents/guardians. The 2021-2022 school year calendar is aligned with both school board calendars to consolidate resources on school bus transportation.
The calendar outlines the Professional Activity days (PA) for staff when schools will be closed to students and school breaks and holidays. The first day of school for the 2021-2022 school year is Tuesday, Sept. 7.
These dates will be provided to schools and shared with students and parents/guardians, and they are also posted on the Halton District School Board’s and the Halton Catholic School Board's websites at www.hdsb.ca and the www.hcdsb.org (refer to the Calendar on the home page).