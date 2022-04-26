Halton boards approve 2022-2023 School Year Calendar

× Expand SchoolChairs

The Halton District School Board (HDSB) and Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) have approved and published the upcoming 2022-2023 school year calendar. A full calendar is available below in this news story.

The calendar for next school year has been approved by the trustees of both the HDSB and HCDSB, with final approval by the Ontario Ministry of Education is expected later this Spring.

A School Year Calendar webpage is now available online for a listing of all 2022-2023 dates.

The full calendar is available below here:

× Thursday, September 1, 2022 PA Day (Elementary & Secondary) Monday, September 5, 2022 Labour Day Tuesday, September 6, 2022 First day of instruction (Elem/Sec) Friday, October 7, 2022 PA Day (Elementary & Secondary) Monday, October 10, 2022 Thanksgiving Day Friday, November 25, 2022 PA Day (Elementary & Secondary) Thursday, December 22, 2022* Last day of school before Winter Break Friday, December 23, 2022 - Friday, January 6, 2023 (inclusive) Winter Break Monday, January 9, 2023 School resumes (Elem/Sec) January 26 - February 1, 2023 (inclusive) Exams (Secondary only) Friday, January 27, 2023 PA Day (Elementary only) Friday, February 3, 2023 PA Day (Secondary only) Monday, February 6, 2023 First day of instruction (Semester 2 - Secondary only) Friday, February 17, 2023 PA Day (Elementary & Secondary) Monday, February 20, 2023 Family Day March 13-17 (inclusive) Spring Break Friday, April 7, 2023 Good Friday Monday, April 10, 2023 Easter Monday Monday, April 24, 2023 PA Day (Elementary & Secondary) Monday, May 22, 2023 Victoria Day Monday, June 5, 2023 PA Day (Elementary only) June 22-28, 2023 Exams (Secondary only) Thursday, June 29, 2023 Last day of instruction (Secondary) Friday, June 30, 2023* Last day of instruction for elementary and PA Day (Secondary only) * Students dismissed 90 minutes early

The calendar outlines the Professional Activity days (PA) for staff when schools will be closed to students, as well as school breaks and holidays. The first day of school for the 2022-2023 school year is Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

According to a press release, "The school year calendar is developed with input from the School Year Calendar Committee consisting of representatives from the school communities including parents/guardians."

The 2022-2023 school year calendar is aligned with both school board calendars to consolidate resources on school bus transportation.

These dates will be provided to schools and shared with students and parents/guardians, and they are also posted on the Halton District School Board’s and the Halton Catholic School Board's websites at www.hdsb.ca and the www.hcdsb.org. More information is also available on those sites.