Halton boards approve 2022-2023 School Year Calendar

The Halton District School Board (HDSB) and Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) have approved and published the upcoming 2022-2023 school year calendar. A full calendar is available below in this news story.
The calendar for next school year has been approved by the trustees of both the HDSB and HCDSB, with final approval by the Ontario Ministry of Education is expected later this Spring.
A School Year Calendar webpage is now available online for a listing of all 2022-2023 dates.
The full calendar is available below here:
The calendar outlines the Professional Activity days (PA) for staff when schools will be closed to students, as well as school breaks and holidays. The first day of school for the 2022-2023 school year is Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
According to a press release, "The school year calendar is developed with input from the School Year Calendar Committee consisting of representatives from the school communities including parents/guardians."
The 2022-2023 school year calendar is aligned with both school board calendars to consolidate resources on school bus transportation.
These dates will be provided to schools and shared with students and parents/guardians, and they are also posted on the Halton District School Board’s and the Halton Catholic School Board's websites at www.hdsb.ca and the www.hcdsb.org. More information is also available on those sites.