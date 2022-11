× Expand Unsplash

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) responded to a collision around 4:45pm on Friday, November 25, at Royal Windsor Drive, near Ford Drive. The crash involved a westbound traveling white sedan and a tractor cab.

The sedan’s driver was seriously injured and taken to a hospital in Toronto; the driver’s condition has since improved.

HRPS conducted an investigation at the scene of the accident for several hours.