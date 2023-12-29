Health Canada seizes unauthorized pills from Oakville convenience store

× Expand Ben Brown

An Oakville convenience store underwent seizures from Health Canada after it was caught carrying "unauthorized health products" that were marketed as sexual enhancement pills.

The store owners claim they didn't know anything about the products and that they were left by the previous owner.

The products labelled as "Black Panther" and "Rhino 7 Platinum 5000" were sold at Westoak Convenience. The products are said to have contained ingredients sildenafil and yohimbe which Health Canada identified as hazardous.

Sildenafil is the main ingredient in products such as Viagra. According to a report from the National Library of Medicine, combining the two ingredients "might be an approach to erectile dysfunction cases in which sildenafil alone failed."

However, the ingredients have not been approved for retail distribution in Canada, and Health Canada warns that they may pose serious health risks.

Health Canada says that these products may contain ingredients and dosages not listed on the label which can increase the risk of allergic reactions.

In the report from Health Canada, they said, "When Health Canada identifies unauthorized products that may pose serious health risks, Health Canada takes appropriate action to prevent further distribution and informs the public. This includes working with the Canada Border Services Agency to help prevent further importation of unauthorized products."

The products were marked in the press release as "Seized from retail location."

In response to the seizure, Westoak Convenience says that the pills were placed in the inventory by the previous owner. "We really didn’t know," they said. "It’s from the original owner and we did not have any sales of it before they seized it."

The store was listed among many others across Ontario selling unauthorized products alike, including 15 Petro Canada gas stations.

Health Canada urges anyone who has used these products to stop using them and consult a healthcare professional if you have health concerns. Report these here or any unauthorized health products to Health Canada.