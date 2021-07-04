Heat Alert for Monday through Tuesday

Environment Canada has issued a heat alert for Monday July 5, and Tuesday, July 6. The extreme heat event in BC, Alberta, and Saskatchewan has made its way into Manitoba and northeastern Ontario.

Temperatures across BC and the prairies reached above 40 degrees for several days, resulting in many forest fires and heat-related deaths.

The system is now making its way into Southern Ontario and moves into Oakville during the early afternoon. The high is expected to reach 32, but with the humidity, it will feel like 40. Though the temperature should dip overnight on Monday to a low of 24, it will feel like 30 and providing little relief.

A cold front is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening, bringing an end to the heat and humidity.

The hot and humid air may cause deteriorating air quality and result in the Air Quality Index moving into a high-risk category.

There may be some relief by the lake, as the southeast wind will cross the lake for a short distance.

How to beat the heat

Splash Pads

Oakville has 19 splash pads located in parks throughout the town, open from 10 AM to 8 PM. During heat events, the town will often leave these facilities operating an hour later.

Swimming Pools

The Town of Oakville is operating five are outdoors. Please note that you will need to reserve a spot before going to maintain physical distancing. Hours may be extended.

Cooling Centres

The town will be opened following cooling centres offering an air-conditioned space for people to rest and grab a cool drink of water.

Trafalgar Park Community Centre will open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. any day

Oakville Public Library - Glen Abbey Branch will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

Oakville Public Library - Iroquois Ridge Branch will be open 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday

Please note that you must follow all the safety guidelines related to Public Health guidelines.

Lake Ontario

Oakville is home to several lakefront parks, and they are usually more comfortable due to the cooling effect of Lake Ontario.

The region monitors water quality at Coronation Park (East & West), South Shell Park Beach and Bronte Beach. As of Thursday (July 4), only Bronte Beach is not safe for swimming. You should always check Lake Ontario water quality status issued by the region before swimming, available at Halton.ca/Recreation-Water-Quality.

Oakville Place

For those living north of the QEW - Oakville Place is open on Sunday from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM and on Monday from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Please remember that wearing a face mask in a public space is mandatory.

Things to remember

Drink plenty of fluids

Don't leave children or pets in an unattended parked car

Exercise during the cooler hours of the day

Keep out of the sun during the hottest hours of the day

Check on neighbours and friends who may not have easy access to air conditioning

Heat illness symptoms: