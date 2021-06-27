Heat Alert for Monday June 28

Environment Canada has issued a heat alert for Oakville, Ontario, for Monday, June 28. It was published at 6:06 PM on Sunday, June 27.

A warm and very humid airmass will lie over the regions through Monday. Afternoon humidex values in the upper thirties to near forty are expected, according to Environment Canada. The wind will be coming from the West, so though it is typically cooler by the Lake, the cooling effect of Lake Ontario will be limited.

According to the Weather Network, the coolest temperature for Monday is forecast to be 22, with a high reaching 28. The humidity is going to make it feel about seven degrees hotter. The humidity is forecast to break early Tuesday morning.

There is a 40 percent chance of rain starting early evening on Monday and last into early Tuesday morning.

How to beat the heat

Splash Pads

Oakville has 19 splash pads located in parks throughout the town, open from 10 AM to 8 PM. During heat events, the town will often leave these facilities operating an hour later.

Swimming Pools

The Town of Oakville is operating five are outdoors. Please note that you will need to reserve a spot before going to maintain physical distancing.

Cooling Centre

The town has not announced if the cooling centre will open, so please call before going.

The town opens Trafalgar Park Community Centre as a cooling centre, usually from 11 AM to 4 PM. Please note that you must follow all the safety guidelines related to Public Health guidelines. It opens when the region declares a heat alert. All other Community Centres remain closed.

Lake Ontario

Oakville is home to several lakefront parks, and they are usually more comfortable due to the cooling effect of Lake Ontario.

The region monitors water quality at Coronation Park (East & West) and Bronte Beach. As of Thursday (June 23), all of the locations in Oakville, Ontario, are safe for swimming. You should always check Lake Ontario water quality status issued by the region before swimming, available at Halton.ca/Recreation-Water-Quality.

Oakville Place

For those living north of the QEW - Oakville Place is open on Sunday from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM and on Monday from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Please remember that wearing a face mask in a public space is mandatory.

Things to remember

Drink plenty of fluids

Don't leave children or pets in an unattended parked car

Exercise during the cooler hours of the day

Keep out of the sun during the hottest hours of the day

Heat illness symptoms: