Heat alert starting Tuesday

× Expand Town of Oakville

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning starting mid-afternoon on Tuesday, July 4 and may last up to three days.

Temperatures are expected to hit the high-20s to low-30s, but the humidity will make it feel about seven degrees hotter. The humid weather will bring with it a moderate chance of thunderstorms. The south wind will be in the teens coming across the lake.

Areas adjacent to Lake Ontario will be cooler, but the lake's moderating effect will have little impact on temperatures further inland.

Temperatures will cool to the low-20s by early morning on Wednesday and then steadily increase as the day progress. By mid-afternoon, temperatures are expected to reach the low-30s, and the humidity may make it feel like 40.

According to the Weather Network, temperatures will drop into the low-20s by Thursday morning but will again climb as high as 30 and feel like 40. As the system moves out of the area, there is a moderate chance of thunderstorms, hopefully bringing cooler temperatures.

Environment Canada warns, "Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high-risk category.

"Extreme heat affects everyone. Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty, and stay in a cool place."

How to beat the heat

Aside from the malls (Oakville Place and South Oakville Centre), here are the town-operated facilities where you can cool off.

Splash Pads

Oakville has 21 splash pads in parks throughout the town, open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. During heat events, the town often leaves these facilities operating an hour later.

Indoor Pools, Community Centres & Public Libraries

Community Centres are a great place to cool down. Operating hours for community centres are Monday to Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. The branches of the Oakville Public Library are another location to beat the heat. The town also operates five outdoor pools.

Glen Abbey Community Centre (indoor pool) - 1415 Third Line

(indoor pool) - 1415 Third Line Iroquois Ridge Community Centre (indoor pool) - 1051 Glenashton Drive

(indoor pool) - 1051 Glenashton Drive Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre (indoor pool) - 325 Reynolds Street

(indoor pool) - 325 Reynolds Street Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre (indoor pool) - 2302 Bridge Road

(indoor pool) - 2302 Bridge Road River Oaks Community Centre - 2400 Sixth Line

- 2400 Sixth Line Sir John Colborne Seniors' Centre - 1565 Old Lakeshore Road West

- 1565 Old Lakeshore Road West Trafalgar Park Community Centre - 133 Rebecca Street

Outdoor Pools

Bronte Pool (2184 Hixon) is located on the south side of Hixon Street between Third Line and Bronte Road.

(2184 Hixon) is located on the south side of Hixon Street between Third Line and Bronte Road. Brookdale Pool (1215 Bridge) is located on the north side of Bridge Road between Third and Fourth Line.

(1215 Bridge) is located on the north side of Bridge Road between Third and Fourth Line. Falgarwood Pool (1349 Gainsborough) is located on the south side of Gainsborough Drive off Grosvenor Street, south of Upper Middle Road.

(1349 Gainsborough) is located on the south side of Gainsborough Drive off Grosvenor Street, south of Upper Middle Road. Lions Pool (159 Felan) is located on the east side of Felan Avenue off Rebecca Street, next to the Trafalgar Park Community Centre.

(159 Felan) is located on the east side of Felan Avenue off Rebecca Street, next to the Trafalgar Park Community Centre. Wedgewood Pool (351 Cairncroft) is off Devon Road between Cornwall Road and Lakeshore Road East.

Lake Ontario Swimming Areas in Oakville

Oakville also has three public swimming areas on Lake Ontario. Halton Region tests the water quality of the beaches once a week during the summer - click here for the most current results.

Bronte Beach

Coronation Park East

Coronation Park West

South Shell Park

During heat alerts and warm weather, the following is recommended:

Drink lots of water (avoid caffeinated and alcoholic beverages) Check regularly on children, neighbours, the elderly, and persons with disabilities and chronic illnesses. Stay in an air-conditioned place (if possible) and only go outdoors during the coolest part of the day. Limit outdoor exercise Avoid the sun by wearing loose-fitting clothing, a hat and sunglasses and apply sunscreen 20 to 30 minutes before going outside. Remember, pets also suffer in extreme heat, so ensure they have plenty of water and a cool place to escape the heat.

Finally, never leave a child or pet in your vehicle unattended, even for a minute.