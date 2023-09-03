Heat event expected to bring high temperatures and humidity

× Expand Town of Oakville Father and son on Coronation Park Beach

A heat event is set to begin today and continue through this week, bringing high temperatures and humid conditions. The forecast for the next several days is for highs in the low-30s, with humidex values up to 40 degrees under clear skies. Overnight temperatures are not expected to drop below 20, with the humidex values in the mid-20s.

A hot airmass will move into the area, leading to increased temperatures and humidity. Daytime highs will range from 29 to 35 degrees Celsius. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the hottest days. It is worth noting that these temperatures are uncharacteristically high for early September.

While the exact timing of relief from the heat is uncertain, a cold front is expected to bring an end to the hot conditions later this week.

Health Risks and Precautions

Hot and humid air can adversely affect air quality, potentially reaching high-risk levels for the Air Quality Health Index. The following groups are at greater risk:

Young children

Pregnant women

Older adults

People with chronic illnesses

People working or exercising outdoors

Please remember: DO NOT LEAVE CHILDREN ALONE IN A VEHICLE, even for a short period; this includes pets.

It is essential to watch out for signs of heat illness, such as swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Individuals with existing health conditions may experience worsened symptoms.

To stay safe during the heat event, it is recommended to:

Drink plenty of water, even before feeling thirsty.

Stay in a cool place.

Check on older family members, friends, and neighbours to ensure they are staying cool and hydrated.

Never leave people or pets inside parked vehicles.

Outdoor workers should take regular breaks in a cool area.

Your pets are also susceptible to extreme heat, so ensure they have access to fresh water and shade

Forecast and Beach Safety

According to the Weather Network, today's daytime high will reach 30 degrees Celsius and feel like 37 degrees with humidity. Overnight temperatures are expected to remain in the low 20s. On Monday, temperatures are forecasted to reach 32 degrees Celsius and feel like 41 degrees. The heat wave is not expected to ease until late Thursday to early Friday morning.

Temperatures tend to be cooler by the lake. Aside from Bronte Beach, Halton's weekly water monitoring shows that Coronation Park and South Shell Park Beaches are safe for swimming; checking the water monitoring reports is advised.