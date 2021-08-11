Heat Warning in effect for August 11, 2021

× Expand Unsplash (Ethan Robertson)

As a result of extreme heat and humidity, Environment Canada has issued a Heat Warning for Halton Region starting August 11, 2021.

This warning is issued "when forecast temperatures are expected to reach 31 degrees Celsius or more with overnight temperatures above 20 degrees Celsius for two days, or when a humidex of 40 or higher is expected for two days," according to Halton Region.

Specialized safety tips for local heat warnings are available at the bottom of this story.

In response, the Town of Oakville be operating cooling centres around Town. To help residents combat the heat, the town will "open some facilities during regional heat warning/alerts (when there's a heat warning of temperatures above 31 degrees Celsius)." These facilities will offer an air-conditioned space for "people to rest and grab a cool drink of water."

Oakville locations for this heat warning will include:

Trafalgar Park Community Centre: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Glen Abbey library branch: 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Iroquois Ridge library branch: 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

With not all locations across the rest of Halton, however, open for heat relief that normally would be, it is extremely important that you check-in regularly, by phone or video, with vulnerable family, friends and neighbours (especially seniors who live on their own) to make sure they are staying cool and hydrated. Other groups to check-in on might be:

older adults (over the age of 65), infants and young children, people who work and exercise in the heat, people without adequate housing and those without air conditioning

people who have breathing difficulties, heart problems, kidney problems or take heat-sensitive medications

If phone or video is not possible, when checking-in with vulnerable individuals, remember to practice physical distancing and wash your hands regularly. If physical distancing is difficult to maintain, wear a non-medical mask.

Both the Town of Oakville and Halton Region also offer these heat safety tips:

Drink lots of water (avoiding caffeinated and alcoholic beverages)

Limit outdoor exercise and avoid strenuous outdoor activities

Never leave people or pets in your care unattended in a car

Stay in an air-conditioned place (if possible) and only go outdoors during the coolest part of the day

Avoid the sun by wearing loose-fitting clothing, hat and sunglasses and apply sunscreen 20 to 30 minutes before going outside

Seek shade from the sun

Close blinds and shutters during the daytime and open them at night

Take cool showers, and mist yourself and your clothing with cool water to help keep yourself from overheating

Check regularly on children, neighbours, the elderly, persons with disabilities and chronic illnesses

If you or someone in your care experiences rapid breathing, headache, confusion and lack of coordination, weakness or fainting, please seek medical attention right away by calling 911.

Weather and heat information are available on local radio and television stations and the Environment Canada Weather Conditions and Forecast webpage. For information and tips on how to protect your health during heat warnings, please visit our Heat Warning webpage at halton.ca or call 311.

For more information about heat and smog alerts, visit the Halton Region website.