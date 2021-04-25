Heavy police presence in South-East Oakville

× Expand © OpenStreetMap contributors (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Shortly before 8:00 am on Sunday, April 25, 2021, the Halton Regional Police Service received a call regarding a male in crisis in the area of Devon Road and Wedgewood Drive in Oakville, Ontario.

Several police resources were deployed, including uniform patrol officers, tactical officers, K9, and crisis negotiators, to bring this incident to a safe conclusion.

As a precaution, the police closed local roads and asked nearby residents to shelter in place.

Shortly before 9:45 am, the male was safely apprehended.

There have been no reports of physical injuries resulting from this incident.

Residents will notice that there will be an ongoing police presence in this area during the remainder of the morning.

At 9:56 AM, the Halton Regional Police Oakville Twitter account informed local area residents that they could safely return to their homes.