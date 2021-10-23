Highway Construction Alert - WB 403 closing two nights this week

× Expand © OpenStreetMap contributors CC BY-SA 2.0

The Traffic Road and Information System is advising all Oakville residents that Highway 403 westbound from Dundas Street to Ford Drive will be fully closed nightly from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24 and Monday Oct. 25, 2021.

An increase in traffic volume will impact routes around this area, so take alternates or avoid the area if possible. The closure is for construction and is weather permitting.

The above-mentioned closure will result in the following:

On-ramps from Dundas Street and Ford Drive will be closed;

Off-ramp from 403 to Upper Middle Road will be closed.

Motorists are advised there may be delays and are advised to plan alternate routes for the duration of the closure. Access to Highway 403 westbound is available via signed detour route.

For real-time updates on these and other scheduled events in Central Region, please link to ‘Traffic Reports’ via the Ontario 511 website.

This is the second traffic closure of this exact area in less than a month; two all-night closures of this Highway 403 segment were reported by Oakville News for planned construction just a few weeks ago.