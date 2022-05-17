Hiring begins for October municipal election

× Expand M Painchaud Town Hall 2 Oakville Town Hall

The Town of Oakville is "inviting residents 16 years of age or older to come work in the 2022 Municipal Election."

Paid positions, according to an online job posting from the town, are available to "support with advance voting during October 6-9 and 11-15, 2022, and on voting day, October 24, 2022."

Prior election experience is not required for most of the roles, as the town will provide all necessary training. Depending on the role, election workers could be assigned to one of many functions such as general information and customer service, voter verification, ballot issuing and location supervision.

Compensation will be provided based on the position. More information on the employment opportunities is available on our Elections Oakville website.

Those interested can now apply online here on the Elections Oakville website. Online applications will remain open until all positions are filled.

For Canadian citizens, long-time residents and retirees, working in the election is a meaningful way to support their community. It is an ideal opportunity for youth looking to build their resume. It is also open to new residents who are legally eligible to work even though they may not be eligible to vote.

All voting locations are physically accessible, and the town welcomes individuals of all abilities to apply. Residents who speak multiple languages in addition to being fluent in English are also welcome to apply; their linguistic skills will be valuable in connecting with and supporting voters.

More information about working on municipal election day is available online.