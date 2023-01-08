Halton Police appeal to witnesses of hit-and-run

× Expand OpenStreetMaps Taunton Road and Oak Park Blvd

On the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, around 5:20 p.m., a pedestrian was struck by a white SUV while walking his dog. The male victim was crossing the street at the intersection of Taunton Road and Oak Park Boulevard in Oakville, at the time.

The pedestrian suffered non life-threatening injuries and was treated in the hospital.

The dog fled, however, startled by the accident; named June, the Irish Wolf Hound was believed to be wounded.

But June was soon found and returned to its owner, thanks to a Reddit post, after a quick stitch-up at the vet.

The suspect is a man between the ages of 35 and 45, with an unshaven beard; he was driving a white SUV.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is urging anyone who may have seen the collision or has dashcam footage in the area of the collision between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 5:20 p.m. on December 21, 2022, to contact Constable Kyle Boudreau at 905-828-4747 ext. 2205 or via email at kyle.boudreau@haltonpolice.ca

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)