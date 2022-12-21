Holiday hours for Oakville town facilities and services

× Expand M Painchaud Town Hall 3 Oakville Town Hall

Many facilities and services operated by the town of Oakville will have irregular hours over the holidays from this Friday, Dec. 24 to Tuesday, Jan. 3. Here are the facility closures and service updates for the 2022-2023 holiday season:

Town Hall

Administrative offices at Town Hall will be closed at 4:30 p.m. on December 23, 2022, and will reopen January 3, 2023

You can report urgent problems related to roads, traffic lights and signs, parks and trees or storms, by calling 905-845-6601 and connecting with Oakville's after-hours service.

Stay up to date by calling the town's snow clearing information line at 905-815-5999. Visit the Snow Clearing webpage for more information.

Online services are available to register for programs or to report concerns such as noise or illegal parking

Online services for building permits, building inspections and zoning occupancy certificates will be unavailable from 11 a.m. on December 23, 2022, until noon on January 2, 2023. Inspections requested between December 22, 6:00 p.m. and January 2, 6:00 p.m. will be scheduled for January 3, 2023.

Recreation facilities (all community centres, pools, arenas, and seniors centres)

Closed at 12:00 p.m. noon on December 24

Closed December 25 and 26

Closed at 4 p.m. on December 31

Closed January 1

Access to the library branches at Glen Abbey and Iroquois Ridge Community Centres will be available until 1 p.m. on December 24

Sir John Colborne Recreation Centre for Seniors is closed December 24 to January 3

Additional schedule changes may occur. Visit Oakville.ca for the most current facility hours and available drop-in opportunities.

Harbour offices

Closed December 24 to January 3

Cemetery offices

Closed December 24 to January 3

Trafalgar Park outdoor skating rink

Open 10 a.m. to noon on December 24 (recreational skating only)

Closed on December 25

Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on December 26, 31 and January 1 (recreational skating only)

Please contact the Trafalgar Park Community Centre at 905-338-4406 to check on any schedule changes or updates.

Visit the Outdoor Ice Rinks page for more information.

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

Closed December 24 to January 3

Oakville Museum at Erchless Estate

Closed December 24 to 26

Open from 1 to 4:30 p.m. from December 27 to 31

Closed January 1 and 2

Oakville Public Library (OPL)

All branches will be closed December 25, 26 and January 1

All branches will close at 1 p.m. on December 24 and 31

Clearview and White Oaks branches will be closed on December 24 and 31

OPL Express:

OPL Express at QEPCCC will be:

Closed at noon on December 24

Closed on December 25 and 26

Closed at 4 p.m. on December 31

Closed on January 1

OPL Express at River Oaks Community Centre will be:

Closed at noon on December 24

Closed on December 25 and 26

Closed at 4 p.m. on December 31

Closed on January 1

OPL Express at Sixteen Mile Sports Complex will be:

Closed on December 24, 25, and 26

Closed at 8 p.m. on December 27, 28, 29, and 30

Closed at 2 p.m. on December 31

Closed on January 1

OPL Express at St. Luke’s Community Centre will be closed from December 23 at 5 p.m. to January 3 at 11 a.m.

Visit the Oakville Public Library website for more information.

Transit Office

The care-A-van office will be closed on December 26

Oakville Transit front counter will be closed on December 26 and 27

Transit Service and Schedules

Saturday, Dec. 24: Regular weekday service until 9 p.m. No service after 9 p.m. Visit route schedules for details.

Sunday, Dec. 25: Sunday service level

Monday, Dec. 26: Saturday service level

Tuesday, Dec. 27: Saturday service level

December 28-30: Modified service level with reduced hours or frequency. Visit route schedules for details.

Saturday, Dec. 31: Saturday service with additional late night service. Free service after 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1: Sunday service level

Dates not shown will maintain regular service. School specials will not operate during the weeks of December 26 and January 2.

For more transit schedule information, visit the Oakville Transit website or call 905-815-2020.

Fire Administration office

Closed at 4:30 p.m. on December 23 and will reopen on January 3

Fire Training and Prevention offices

Closed December 25, 26, 27 and January 1 and 2

Central Operations office (Roads and Works)

Closed December 25, 26, 27 and January 1

Parking services

Book temporary overnight parking using the town's online permit system.

For information about available parking permits in your neighbourhood, please visit the Parking Permits page.

Visit the town Parking page for more information.

Social Media

While Oakville's offices at Town Hall are closed from December 24 to January 3, the town has scheduled automated posts to share seasonal information from their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

A town representative says,"Questions or comments directed to our accounts may not be addressed until January 3, 2022."

In addition:

Online services are available for service requests.

After-hours service is available to report urgent problems related to roads, traffic lights and signs, parks and trees or storms by calling 905-845-6601.

Get 24-hour information by calling the town's snow clearing information line at 905-815-5999.

Oakville's website is an excellent resource for program and service information.

Full details for what is open and closed (and when) is available on Oakville's website here.