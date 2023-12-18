Holiday hours for Oakville town facilities and services 2023

× Expand M Painchaud Oakville Town Hall

Many facilities and services operated by the town of Oakville will have irregular hours over the holidays from this Friday, Dec. 24 to Tuesday, Jan. 3. Here are the facility closures and service updates for the 2023-2024 holiday season:

Town Hall

Administrative offices at Town Hall will close at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2023, and will reopen on Jan. 2, 2024.

Urgent problems related to roads, traffic lights, signs, parks, trees, or storms can be reported by calling 905-845-6601 for after-hours service.

Stay informed about snow clearing by calling the town's information line at 905-815-5999 or visiting the Snow Clearing page.

Online services are available for program registration and reporting concerns like noise or illegal parking.

Recreation facilities (all community centres, pools, arenas, and seniors centres)

Community centres, pools, arenas, and seniors centres will close at noon on Dec. 24, and remain closed on Dec. 25 and 26.

They will also close at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31 and remain closed on Jan. 1.

The Sir John Colborne Recreation Centre for Seniors is closed from Dec. 24 - Jan. 3.

Additional schedule changes may occur. Visit Oakville.ca for the most current facility hours and available drop-in opportunities.

Harbour offices and Cemetery Offices

Harbour offices will be closed from 4 p.m. on Dec. 22 - Jan. 2.

Cemetery offices will close at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 and reopen on Jan. 2.

Cold Alerts

During Halton Region cold alerts, town facilities may serve as warming centres. Check the Cold Alert page for more information.

Trafalgar Park outdoor skating rink

Open on Dec. 24 (10 a.m. - noon) and Dec. 26, 31, and Jan. 1 (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.) for recreational skating.

Closed on Dec. 25.

Check for schedule changes or updates at Trafalgar Park Community Centre (905-338-4406) or on the Outdoor Ice Rinks page.

Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts and Oakville Museum at Erchless Estate

Closed on Dec. 24 - 26, Dec. 30, and Jan. 1.

Open from 1 - 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 27 - 31.

Transit Office and Services

Transit front counter closed on Dec. 25 and 26.

Various service levels on different days, with additional late-night service on Jan. 1.

Fire Administration, Training and Prevention, and Central Operations

Fire Administration office

Closed at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 23 and will reopen on Jan. 2

Fire Training and Prevention offices

Closed Dec.25, 26, 27 and Jan. 1

Central Operations office (Roads and Works)

Closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1

Parking services

Book temporary overnight parking using the online permit system.

For information about available parking permits in your neighbourhood, visit the Parking Permits page.

Visit the town's parking page for more information.

Social Media and Online Services

While Town Hall offices are closed from Dec. 23 - Jan. 2: