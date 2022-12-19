Home broken into with resident still inside

× Expand OpenStreetMap The incident took place at a home on Heritage Way, in the area of Third Line and Upper Middle Rd. W.

At around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 18, a man entered a home, at Heritage Way in the area of Third Line and Upper Middle Road West, through an unlocked front door.

The resident, startled by the intruder, left the home to dial 9-1-1.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) officers arrived on scene to find the resident outside the home, but the intruder, however, was still inside. He was promptly arrested.

The 32-year-old male suspect, from Toronto, has been charged with Breaking and Entering.

Nothing was stolen from the home.