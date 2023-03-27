Home Depot robbery leads to two arrests

× Expand Openstreetmap Home Depot, on Cross Avenue and Lyons Lane

On Sunday, Mar. 26, at around 10 a.m. in the morning, employees at Home Depot, in Trafalgar Village, noticed two men leave the store, while concealing two Dewalt drills.

The loss prevention officer followed the men outside the store and tried to intervene, but was threatened with a knife by one of the men.

Both suspects, then, fled.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) searched the area and, eventually, observed the robbers near Oakville GO Station.

The men were arrested, and the knife used in the incident was recovered.

According to the police report, the loss prevention officer was not injured, and neither was anyone else.

A 22-year-old man from Scarborough was charged with:

Robbery

Obstruct Police

A 26-year-old man with no fixed address was charged with

Robbery

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest

Both accused were held for bail.

The stolen items, valued at around $600, were recovered.