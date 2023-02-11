Home invasion thwarted by barking dog

× Expand Openstreetmap The home on Cedar Grove Blvd.

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, Feb. 8, an individual entered a home on Cedar Grove Boulevard, in Charnwood, through an open garage door.

The resident, asleep at the time, was awoken by their dog barking, and observed the male suspect inside the home, before yelling at him.

The suspect then fled. He is described as a male with a slim build, wearing dark clothing.

If you have information to share, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.