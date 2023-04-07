Home renovation fraud returns to Halton

× Expand Oakville News N.M.

Residents are warned about a home repair fraud operating in Halton. The scam involves contractors travelling door-to-door as they attempt to sell unrequested services to unsuspecting homeowners. These services vary from chimney or driveway repair to interlock stonework.

Halton Police have received multiple complaints and believe there are more victims.

How the home repair fraud works

To secure a deal, the suspected contractor provides quotes with prices lower than market value but requests the homeowner give a large cash payment to secure the fantastic price. Based on previous complaints to Halton Police, the contract may start the work. However, the work is sub-par and often never incompleted.

After the initial work, the suspected contractor usually asks the homeowner for more money for supplies or to complete payment for the project. Once this additional or final payment is received, the contractor disappears, and phone calls and text messages to the suspected contractor go unanswered, leaving the consumer with a damaged or partially completed project.

The suspected contractors are described as middle-aged white males who speak with Irish or possibly Scottish accents and wear high-visibility construction vests.

A similar scam was investigated by the HRPS last summer (2022).

The "contractor" or suspects that traditionally perpetrate these types of scams can be aggressive and eager to acquire an initial cash deposit from victims. A series of business cards, pamphlets, and printed contracts may also accompany door-to-door sales pitches.

Consumer home repair fraud protection tips

Get recommendations from people you trust

If it sounds too good to be true, it likely is

Do your research

Don't be pressured to make a quick decision

Ensure the contractor is insured

Get multiple written estimates

Check references

Be cautious of unsolicited offers via the phone or door to door

Put it on paper

Work requested and agreed upon

Dates – Start, benchmarks, and finish

Exact Cost of the project

Acquire a receipt

Acquire a guarantee/warranty information

Who to contact if you've been a victim of home repair fraud or know something about these incidents?

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Halton Police Regional Fraud Unit at 905-465-8741.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Halton Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.