Home renovation fraud returns to Halton

Oakville News N.M.
Residents are warned about a home repair fraud operating in Halton. The scam involves contractors travelling door-to-door as they attempt to sell unrequested services to unsuspecting homeowners. These services vary from chimney or driveway repair to interlock stonework.
Halton Police have received multiple complaints and believe there are more victims.
How the home repair fraud works
To secure a deal, the suspected contractor provides quotes with prices lower than market value but requests the homeowner give a large cash payment to secure the fantastic price. Based on previous complaints to Halton Police, the contract may start the work. However, the work is sub-par and often never incompleted.
After the initial work, the suspected contractor usually asks the homeowner for more money for supplies or to complete payment for the project. Once this additional or final payment is received, the contractor disappears, and phone calls and text messages to the suspected contractor go unanswered, leaving the consumer with a damaged or partially completed project.
The suspected contractors are described as middle-aged white males who speak with Irish or possibly Scottish accents and wear high-visibility construction vests.
A similar scam was investigated by the HRPS last summer (2022).
The "contractor" or suspects that traditionally perpetrate these types of scams can be aggressive and eager to acquire an initial cash deposit from victims. A series of business cards, pamphlets, and printed contracts may also accompany door-to-door sales pitches.
Consumer home repair fraud protection tips
- Get recommendations from people you trust
- If it sounds too good to be true, it likely is
- Do your research
- Don't be pressured to make a quick decision
- Ensure the contractor is insured
- Get multiple written estimates
- Check references
- Be cautious of unsolicited offers via the phone or door to door
Put it on paper
- Work requested and agreed upon
- Dates – Start, benchmarks, and finish
- Exact Cost of the project
- Acquire a receipt
- Acquire a guarantee/warranty information
Who to contact if you've been a victim of home repair fraud or know something about these incidents?
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Halton Police Regional Fraud Unit at 905-465-8741.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Halton Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.