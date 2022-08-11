Home repair fraud targets seniors

× Expand Greyson Joralemon on Unsplash

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) warns residents about a home repair fraud intentionally targeting older adults.

How the fraud works

The fraud involves contractors travelling door-to-door selling unsolicited services. The contractor will provide quotes with prices lower than market value. Once a deal is reached, they request a large cash payment.

Based on complaints, initial work may start; however, the work will be sub-par and/or incomplete.

After this initial work, the consumer may be approached to provide more money for supplies or to complete payment for the project. Once this additional or final payment is received, the contractor disappears and phone calls and text messages will go unanswered, leaving the consumer with a damaged or incomplete project.

There have been two complaints with this similar mode of operation and suspects in Halton. Police believe there may be additional victims in Halton, as well as outside of the region.

The suspects are described as two white males with Irish or possibly Scottish accents.

Suspect 1 (contractor)

25-35 years old

Approximately 5’9” – 6’0” tall

Heavy build

Dark black hair

Suspect 2 (contractor)

25-35 years old,

Approximately 5’9” – 6’0” tall

Heavy build

Short light blonde or light brown hair

With a possible mustache

In both cases, the suspects had a younger man with them, claiming to be the son of one of the suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Regional Fraud Unit at 905-465-8741.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

The “contractor” or suspects that traditionally perpetrate these types of scams can be aggressive and eager to acquire an initial cash deposit from victims. A series of business cards, pamphlets, and printed contracts may also accompany door-to-door sales pitches.

Consumer protection tips and information when hiring a residential contractor.

Get recommendations from people you trust.

If it sounds too good to be true, it likely is.

Do your research.

Don’t be pressured to make a quick decision.

Ensure the contractor is insured.

Get multiple written estimates.

Check references.

Be cautious of unsolicited offers via the phone, or door to door.

Put it on paper