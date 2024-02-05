Hopedale Bowl to participate in second annual Turkey Bowl contest for Family Day

× Expand Oakville News Hopedale Bowl

Over Family Day weekend, bowlers will be able to put their skills on display and compete during the Turkey Bowl for a chance to win some of the $17,000 worth of prizes up for grabs at participating Bowling Centres.

Next weekend, from Feb. 17-19, 2024, Hopedale Bowl (along with other Bowling Centres across Canada) will host the Turkey Bowl challenge.

Bowlers must achieve a "turkey" by scoring three consecutive strikes, and capture the moment with a selfie of the scoreboard displaying their score and name. By scoring a turkey, bowlers will be entered for prizes.

Participants in Oakville can visit Hopedale Bowl during the specified dates. To enter the contest, bowlers need to share their achievement on a public Instagram or Facebook account with @CanadianTurkey and #ThinkTurkey tagged, or upload it via the contest entry form at ThinkTurkey.ca/TurkeyBowl.

All entrants uploading a qualifying photo stand a chance to win one of 250 $50 Visa Gift Cards. Participants will also be automatically entered into the Grand Prize draw, where ten lucky winners nationwide will receive $500 Grocery Gift Cards.

According to Bowl Canada, last year’s Turkey Bowl saw just under 650,000 bowlers participating over the course of the long weekend.

Bowl Canada expects around 300 bowling centres from coast to coast to participate in this years event. Select participating bowling centres will feature turkey menu items like turkey nachos and turkey hot dogs. (No word on special menus at Hopedale Bowl - though their snack centre and full service bar will be open.)

"We were thrilled with the participation and excitement for Turkey Bowl in 2023 and look forward to bringing it back," said Darren Ference, Chair, Turkey Farmers of Canada. "We hope bowlers take the opportunity to try the delicious turkey menu items at their local bowling centre."

A full list of participating bowling centres, along with the details and rules on how to enter, can be found at on Bowl Canada's website.