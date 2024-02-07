Woman pronounced dead in Georgetown house fire

× Expand HRPS Halton Police

A house fire this morning in Georgetown turned fatal after a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday, Feb. 7, at 5:20 a.m., Halton Police were called to a home on Victoria Street in Georgetown. When emergency responders arrived on scene the home was fully engulfed in flames and spreading to a neighbouring home.

Surrounding homes were evacuated by police and the fire was extinguished by the Halton Hills Fire Department.

According to the police report, "Tragically, an adult female occupant of the primary residence was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police will not be identifying the woman at this time. No other occupants were found in the home and no further injuries were reported to police."

The incident is currently under investigation by the Halton Police Criminal Investigations Branch and Major Crime Bureau.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Joe Barr at 905-825-4747 ext. 8760 or through the Major Crime Tip Line at 905-825-4776.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.