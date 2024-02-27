Man on probation arrested for GO bus sexual assault

× Expand Metrolinx (CC BY-SA 3.0) GO Transit bus

Content warning: This story contains graphic and potentially disturbing details.

A man travelling on a GO Transit bus in Halton was arrested yesterday by Halton police after masturbating while making contact with a female passenger.

On Feb. 26, at approximately 12:45 p.m., a 26-year-old male exposed his genitals and masturbated while making contact with a female passenger while traveling westbound through Burlington. The victim quickly alerted the bus driver and sustained no physical injuries as a result of the incident.

Cameron Henry, aged 26, of No Fixed Address, has been taken into custody and is facing the following charges:

Sexual Assault

Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Henry is currently detained pending a Bail Hearing. A photo of the accused is attached to this article.

Halton Police

Henry has a history of utilizing public transit for inter-jurisdictional travel. Authorities suspect there may be additional victims and encourage anyone with information or anyone who has been victimized by the accused to contact the HRPS Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

According to Halton Police, "Sexual assault is any touching of another person without their consent where the touching is of a sexual nature, or where the sexual integrity of the victim is violated. A sexual assault can range from unwanted touching to sexual assault involving penetration."

"There is no statute of limitation when it comes to reporting a sexual assault. This means that no matter how long ago the sexual assault happened, you can still report it to police for investigation."

Victims of violence and/or sexual assault can contact the Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit at 905-825-4777 for support.

Additional information can be found in our Sexual Assault Information Guide.

A valuable resource for information is also available on the Survivors Voices website.