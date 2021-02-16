HRPS Constable charged with assault after altercation in Oakville

A uniform member of the Halton Regional Police Service has been charged with offences under the Criminal Code of Canada following an external and independent investigation into an incident that took place in Oakville, Ontario on April 8, 2020.

× Expand CBC reports on April 8, 2020 altercation

On that date, four Halton Regional Police Service officers responded to reports of a male loitering in the area of Third Line and Dundas Street West in Oakville, close to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. An interaction ensued between the officers and the male.

Immediately upon learning of this incident, the officer who made direct physical contact with the male was suspended from duty with pay, which is the only option available to a police service as prescribed by the Police Services Act (PSA).

Further, to ensure transparency, Chief Stephen Tanner requested that the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) commence a criminal investigation into the incident. At the same time, the other three officers who were in attendance at the incident were re-assigned to administrative positions pending the outcome of the investigation by WRPS.

As a result of that external and independent investigation, a HRPS Constable has been charged on this date with the following:

Assault with a Weapon

Mischief Under $5,000

The accused has been released and is scheduled to appear (virtually) in court on March 9, 2021. He remains suspended with pay, which continues to be the only option under the PSA.

Now that the criminal investigation has concluded, an internal disciplinary investigation into the actions of all four officers under Part V of the PSA will be completed.

________________________________________________________________

Statement from Chief Tanner on behalf of the Halton Regional Police Service:

“We recognize that the actions of our officers at this incident have the potential to undermine public trust in our Service, and in policing as a whole. We remain committed to fostering and maintaining a very positive relationship with the community we serve.

It is of paramount importance that any investigation into the actions of a police officer is not only thorough, but also unbiased, transparent and fair. We are grateful for the assistance of the Waterloo Regional Police Service in this matter and for their investigation into this incident.”

Presumption of innocence

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service does typically post suspect(s) name(s) on their website.