HRPS make two arrests in connection with Oakville auto thefts

Halton Police arrested two males in connection with a rash of auto thefts in Oakville. While one male in his 20s was arrested for car theft after a break and enter, the other suspect in his 40s was arrested after a reprogramming motor vehicle theft. The police released both the suspects on an undertaking.

Halton Regional Police service (HRPS) determined that a male from Brampton broke into a house in Oakville overnight on August 10, 2021, to steal the keys to a motor vehicle parked in the driveway. He subsequently stole the vehicle while the owners were sleeping. The suspect later used numerous credit cards of the victim that he found in the stolen vehicle.

Following the investigation into the crime, HRPS officers identified the suspect and charged him with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Break, Enter and Commit

Fraudulent Use of Credit Card

Theft of Motor Vehicle

The second male in his 40s was arrested for another car theft in our town at around 2:50 am on August 19, 2021. A white Nissan Rogue SUV and a 2020 Lexus RX350 were moving in tandem in Trafalgar Road and Dundas Street area, arousing suspicion of the local police in light of the recent spree of Lexus RX350 model thefts. The officers followed the vehicles and observed them split up after a while.

The officers continued the investigation and conducted a traffic stop of the Nissan Rogue. They found seven (7) blank Lexus key fobs known for use in the theft of high-end Lexus vehicles in the Rogue and arrested the driver. The police also found that the Lexus RX350 was indeed stolen earlier that same day. The officers successfully located the stolen Lexus RX350 in another part of the town and returned it to its owner.

The suspect from Quebec was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance (CDSA)

Possession of Automobile Master Key (7 Counts)

In the light of the recent rash of auto thefts, Halton Police advise residents to take the following measures:

Park your vehicle in a locked and secured garage

Install a steering wheel lock device

Install an on-board diagnostic blocker

Combine the above actions with an aftermarket GPS tracking device

Lock your vehicle at all times

Place vehicle key fob inside a radio frequency shielding bag when not in use.

Remove garage door opener from the vehicle if possible

Lock the door from the garage into the home

Equip your vehicle with an alarm

Install home security cameras that capture the exterior of your residence

Illuminate your exterior and driveway at night

Take steps to conceal the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)

HRPS also requests people to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216 if they have any information regarding this investigation. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service typically posts suspect(s) name(s) on their website.