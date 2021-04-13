HRPS QR code for up-to-date COVID-19 information

HRPS Halton Regional Police Service COVID-19 QR Code

The evolution of health measures, recommendations, guidance and legislation about COVID-19 has proved challenging to keep up with.

For this reason, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is using QR (Quick Response) code technology to keep its officers and community better informed with up-to-date and accurate information regarding COVID-19.

The HRPS has created a QR code that is available to frontline officers, which provides them with direct access to a page on the haltonpolice.ca website that warehouses link to each of the following:

The province's Zone and Restrictions (and public health measures associated with each zone)

The provincial COVID-19 response framework

The Halton Region Public Health COVID-19 webpage

The Halton Region Public Health COVID-19 Vaccines webpage

City of Burlington COVID-19 webpage

Town of Halton Hills COVID-19 webpage

Town of Milton COVID-19 webpage

Town of Oakville COVID-19 webpage

The phone number for the Halton Regional Police Service COVID-19 enforcement hotline

With efficient access to this information, our officers are better equipped to respond to COVID-19-related questions and incidents within our communities.

Chief Stephen Tanner states,

“This past year of living through COVID-19 has been unprecedented. As our understanding of how the virus is transmitted evolved, legislation, by-law, and public health recommendations shifted quickly and frequently. Recognizing that it can be difficult to keep track of these changes, we believe we've found a way to facilitate them. I’m proud that our members arrived at an innovative solution that allows for easy access to provincial, regional and municipal updates relating to COVID-19, as well as the latest updates on the Regional vaccine rollout. It is important that we leverage technology at this time to best inform and protect the public that we serve.”