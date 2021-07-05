HRPS quickly pinpoint lost hikers using What3Words app

On Saturday evening, July 3, 2021, two hikers became lost on the trails at Kelso Conservation Area in Milton. They contacted the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) via cellphone and requested assistance. Using the what3words app, the HRPS Communications Bureau pinpointed the missing hikers and directed officers to return them to safety quickly.

In a separate incident on July 3, another group of hikers contacted police when they became lost in Hilton Falls Conservation Area. Due to poor cellphone signal, they could not download the what3words app to determine their location. The group was eventually located safely, with the assistance of the K9 Unit.

With the increase in the use of hiking trails, parks, and conservation areas, the HRPS urges residents to download the what3words app.

The program has divided the world into 3-metre squares and assigned each square a unique combination of three words called a ‘what3words address.’ This address gives callers a simple way to precisely describe where help is needed and allows the HRPS to quickly dispatch critical resources when every second makes a difference.

The app is available for free on iOS and Android or via the online map at what3words.com. It's also available in more than 40 languages. Once downloaded, the app can work offline, making it ideal for use in rural areas of Halton that may have poor or unreliable access to data.