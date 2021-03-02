Hudson is home: Stolen puppy returned

Photo: Halton Regional Police Service

A lost puppy is safe at home once again.

Hudson, a four-month-old Great Pyrenees puppy, was inside a pickup truck that was reported stolen from Milton last Friday, February 26. Both the vehicle and Hudson were reported stolen and all of Halton Region was on alert; a social media campaign specifically to bring the dog home to the owners, #HelpFindHudson, also started.

Last night, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) reported that Hudson made it home safe.

"On March 1, 2021 at approximately 7:00 pm an unknown person returned the puppy [Hudson] to a family member of the victim," says the press release. "The puppy was left tied to the front porch. Hudson has since been reunited with its owner."

The original crime last Friday night saw the HRPS investigate the theft of a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck from the Real Canadian Super Store in Milton. Hudson was in the truck at the time of the theft.

× Stolen puppy "Hudson" has been returned and reunited with its owner. Police still looking to identify person(s) responsible. Stolen truck is still outstanding.



Details here: https://t.co/BPT6eps64X pic.twitter.com/2zJ1j001IG — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) March 2, 2021

Halton Police are "continuing to investigate the incident in attempts to identify the person(s) responsible for the theft." HRPS did not respond to comment if the Toyota Tacoma pickup truck is still missing, but they said on Twitter the "stolen truck is still outstanding."

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2416. More information is available directly from police.

