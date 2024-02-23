Halton Police arrest human trafficker after ankle monitor removal

× Expand Ben Brown

A man convicted of human trafficking was arrested in Milton yesterday following the removal of his ankle monitor on Jan. 8. The 31-year-old man was out on bail and awaiting a sentencing hearing for human trafficking charges.

Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) arrested Ryan Gentles, also known as "Grizzy Gwop," yesterday, on Thursday Feb. 22 after a 45 day search.

Gentles, previously convicted in a human trafficking investigation, was apprehended following his removal of an ankle monitor and subsequent flight from Dixie Road and Bovaird Drive in Brampton on Jan. 8.

Gentles, 31, had previously pled guilty to human trafficking charges and was out on bail awaiting a sentencing hearing. The charges against him include:

Trafficking in Persons

Material Benefit resulting from Trafficking in Persons

Advertising Sexual Services

Assault (four counts)

The recent arrest was made in connection with Gentles' failure to comply with release orders, including three counts of Fail to Comply with Release Order and Fail to Comply with Judicial Non-Communication Order.

Currently held in custody, Gentles awaits a bail hearing.