Milton man arrested in human trafficking investigation

HRPS Chris Almas

The Halton Regional Police Service’s (HRPS) Human Trafficking Unit has announced the completion of an investigation which led to the arrest of a 45-year-old man from Milton.

The investigation began in January. Investigators were able to execute a search warrant and take Chris Almas into custody.

He is charged with:

Sexual Assault

Non-consensual Distribution of Intimate Images

Procuring

Exercise Control

Material Benefit Resulting from Sexual Services

Advertise Sexual Services

He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

HRPS believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone who may have information to please contact D/Cst. SERAFINI of the Human Trafficking Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 4974.

Almas sometimes goes by the online handle of "Christy Lee."

HRPS would also like to remind victims of violence and/or sexual assault and witnesses to contact the Halton Regional Police Service. The following is a list of valuable support services and resources in our region for victims of violence and/or sexual assault:

Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit 905-825-4777 ext. 5239 or by email at VictimServices@haltonpolice.ca

Nina's Place Sexual Assault and Domestic Assault Care Centre 905-336-4116 or 905-681-4880

Sexual Assault and Violence Intervention Services (SAVIS) 905-875-1555 (24-hour crisis line)

Radius Child & Youth Services 905-825-3242 (Oakville) or 1-855-744-9001

Kid's Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 (24-hour crisis line)

THRIVE Counselling 905-845-3811 or 905-637-5256

Some signs and indicators of human trafficking include (but are not limited to):

Not being allowed to speak for themselves;

Not having control of their own money or cellphone;

Suddenly having a new or second cell phone with a secret number;

Being controlled by others and escorted at all times;

Not being allowed to contact family or friends;

Withdrawing from family and friends;

Providing rehearsed answers to casual questions;

Being secretive about their activities;

Showing signs of abuse, such as bruising, cigarette burns, fractures, etc.

Having a new boyfriend, girlfriend or friend who they won't introduce to friends/family; and

Having new items (clothing, jewelry etc.) outside their financial means.

What Should I Do if I Think Someone is a Victim of Trafficking?

If there is immediate danger or if you suspect someone is being trafficked, call 9-1-1.

You may also call the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010.

The Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline is a confidential, multilingual service, operating 24/7 to connect victims and survivors with social services, law enforcement, and emergency services, as well as receive tips from the public.

The hotline uses a victim-centered approach when connecting human trafficking victims and survivors with local emergency, transition, and/or long-term supports and services across the country, as well as connecting callers to law enforcement where appropriate.