Man arrested in Human Trafficking Investigation

× Expand HRPS Andre Davis

A human trafficking investigation, which started in June, has given Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) the grounds they need to arrest and charge Andre Davis from Etobicoke.

Officers executed a search warrant at a unit in a large apartment complex, believed to be Davis’ residence, in Etobicoke; he was not found. The 29-year-old, who also goes by “Dre” or “Dre Stax,” fled the area but was soon arrested after a swift response from Toronto Police, who found a secondary apartment connected to Davis.

A search warrant by HRPS helped secure evidence from the secondary apartment to further the human trafficking investigation.

Deputy Chief Jeff Hill praised the “Human Trafficking Unit's commitment to reducing trafficking networks and facilitating safety among victims and survivors.” Hill maintained that “Halton Regional Police will be relentless in [their] pursuit to apprehend those who perpetuate this heinous crime.”

Andre Davis has now been charged with the following offences:

Trafficking in Persons

Material Benefit from trafficking in persons (two counts)

Withhold or destroy documents

Material Benefit resulting from sexual services

Advertise Sexual Services

Procuring

Trafficking of a Person Under 18

Material Benefit from Sexual Services Provided by Person Under 18

Procuring person under 18

Assault

Utter threat to cause death or bodily harm

Fail to comply with probation order (two counts)

Davis has been held in custody pending a bail hearing on August 19.

Police believe there are additional victims in regards to this investigation and are asking anyone who has come into contact with Andre Davis or has information to contact the Human Trafficking Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 4674.