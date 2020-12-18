Human Trafficking Investigation Results in 47 Charges

Earlier this year, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) – Human Trafficking Unit became aware of a male party who was recruiting young females and exploiting them into the sex trade.

Through investigation it was determined that the offences were occurring all across southern Ontario however the majority of the incidents were in Halton Region. On Thursday, December 17, 2020, the male responsible for these offences was arrested by HRPS officers in Toronto.

The 34-year-old male suspect from Toronto has been charged with the following 47 offences:

Trafficking in Persons (4 counts)

Procuring – Exercise Control (4 counts)

Knowingly Advertise Sexual Services (4 counts)

Receive Material Benefit from Sexual Services (3 counts)

Receive Material Benefit from Trafficking in Persons (3 counts)

Withhold or Destroy Identity/Documents (2 counts)

Assault (8 counts)

Forcible Confinement (3 counts)

Sexual Assault (5 counts)

Assault with a Weapon (2 counts)

Uttering Threats (3 counts)

Assault Cause Bodily Harm

Killing or Injuring Animals

Aggravated Assault

Mischief Under $5000 (2 counts)

Procuring – Provide Sexual Services for Consideration

The accused has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police believe there may be additional victims in regards to this investigation and are asking anyone who has come into contact with the suspect or has information to contact Detective Dan Ciardullo of the Human Trafficking Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 4973.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service does typically post suspect(s) name(s) on their website.

The Halton Regional Police Service firmly believes that every person has the right to feel safe in our community.

Victims of violence and/or sexual assault and witnesses are encouraged to contact the Halton Regional Police Service. The following is a list of valuable support services and resources in our region for victims of violence and/or sexual assault:

Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit 905-825-4777 ext. 5239 or by email at [email protected]

Nina's Place Sexual Assault and Domestic Assault Care Centre 905-336-4116 or 905-681-4880

Sexual Assault and Violence Intervention Services (SAVIS) 905-875-1555 (24-hour crisis line)

Radius Child & Youth Services 905-825-3242 (Oakville) or 1-855-744-9001

Kid's Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 (24-hour crisis line)

THRIVE Counselling 905-845-3811 or 905-637-5256

Signs / Indicators of Human Trafficking

Not being allowed to speak for themselves;

Not having control of their own money or cellphone;

Suddenly having a new or second cell phone with a secret number;

Being controlled by others and escorted at all times;

Not being allowed to contact family or friends;

Withdrawing from family and friends;

Providing rehearsed answers to casual questions;

Being secretive about their activities;

Showing signs of abuse, such as bruising, cigarette burns, fractures, etc.

Having a new boyfriend, girlfriend or friend who they won't introduce to friends/family; and

Having new items (clothing, jewelry etc.) outside their financial means.

What Should I Do if I Think Someone is a Victim of Trafficking?

If there is immediate danger or if you suspect someone is being trafficked, call 9-1-1. You may also call the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010.

The Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline is a confidential, multilingual service, operating 24/7 to connect victims and survivors with social services, law enforcement, and emergency services, as well as receive tips from the public.

The hotline uses a victim-centered approach when connecting human trafficking victims and survivors with local emergency, transition, and/or long-term supports and services across the country, as well as connecting callers to law enforcement where appropriate.