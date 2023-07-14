Ice cream truck company and driver charged again

× Expand Cst. Marc Taraso/Twitter Ice cream truck (Bronte and Dundas)

Yesterday, on July 13, officers from Halton police’s (HRPS) Commercial Motor Vehicle Unit stopped an ice cream truck near Bronte Road and Dundas Street.

An inspection of the truck revealed that it was allegedly overweight, with an “inoperative” parking brake and a steering wheel with “seven inches of free play.” According to Constable Marc Taraso, the vehicle also had no commercial vehicle registration, no pre-trip inspection and no annual inspection.

This is the second ice cream truck to be charged with safety violations this week. On Saturday, July 8, a traffic enforcement officer initially pulled over an ice cream truck driver for not wearing a seatbelt, only to discover that the vehicle didn’t have a seatbelt at all. A further inspection then led to several other charges.

According to Taraso, the HRPS inspects “all types of commercial motor vehicles, and all CMVs are expected to operate safely and follow the established rules.”

“CMVs that drive in our residential neighbourhoods near children are especially a concern to us.” - Taraso