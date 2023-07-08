Ice cream truck driver and company charged for unsafe vehicle

1 of 2
On Monday, July 3, an ice cream truck driver was spotted not wearing a seatbelt by Halton Police (HRPS) traffic enforcement officer, Constable Marc Taraso.
Taraso pulled the driver over, and eventually figured out that the truck didn’t even have a seatbelt; it had been removed.
He further investigated the ice cream truck and discovered several other safety violations. According to Taraso, there was no Commercial Vehicle Operator's Registration (CVOR), no pre-trip inspection, no inspection schedule, and the insurance card was expired. The truck was also overweight at 5,500 kilograms.
As a result of the investigation, the license plates were removed, the vehicle was towed and both the driver and the ice cream truck company were charged.