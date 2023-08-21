Iconic Oak trees of Oakville under threat as 'oak wilt' disease spreads in Ontario

Kait Simpson

For 79 years, oak wilt has been killing trees in the Northern United States, impacting the environment and property values. For the first time in Canadian history, oak wilt has entered our country, with three cases confirmed in Ontario, and the risk extends beyond the concern of environmentalists alone.

Oak wilt is a disease that affects oak trees. It's caused by a fungus that spreads through the tree's vascular system, like how our blood circulates in our bodies. This fungus blocks the flow of water and nutrients within the tree, which can lead to the tree's leaves wilting, turning brown, and eventually dying.

It can spread from tree to tree and even between different types of oaks via root grafts and sap-feeding beetles that carry the fungus from infected trees to healthy ones. If not controlled, the disease can quickly harm or kill many oak trees in an area.

A report from the National Library of Medicine estimated that the removal and replacement of oak trees in Canada could come with a tab of up to $420 million, along with it, a significant threat to our tree canopy.

Kait Simpson, a certified arborist and plant health care specialist at Safe Tree, outlined that the tree canopy protects the environment through the improvement of air quality by absorbing pollutants, reduction of stormwater runoff, reducing flood risks, providing habitat and food sources for various wildlife, fostering biodiversity, and aesthetic enhancement of our neighbourhoods, contributing to mental well-being and increased property values.

Simpson states that homeowners with oak trees should inspect them regularly and keep up with watering and fertilization for protection. The Town of Oakville is actively monitoring the movement of oak wilt and avoiding pruning/removal of any oak trees during the high-risk period of April 1 - November 31.

Without its 250-year-old oak tree on Bronte Road and the various oak specimens that line the streets and parks, Oakville's landscape would lose a historic symbol of resilience, and its identity would be forever altered. If you spot brown edges on oak tree leaves, brown streaks on the wood, or carpets of fallen leaves in mid-summer, please notify the town immediately by calling 905-845-6601. Additionally, refrain from cutting or touching the tree to reduce the risk of attracting beetles.

President of Oakvillegreen Karen Brock stated in an interview, "We are following best practices from the Invasive Species Centre (ISC). Early detection is key: ISC's website has a place where you can "report a sighting" if you suspect oak wilt.

"Trees offer so many benefits, and we have already witnessed the recent ravages of Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) and the Eurasian Spongy Moth; it's unfortunate that we are anticipating yet another threat to our trees and forests."

The Town of Oakville's Forestry Services Manager Jalil Hashemi stated, "Although oak wilt has recently been found within Ontario and in the Niagara and Barrie areas, it hasn't been identified in Oakville at this time."

"The Town of Oakville actively monitors its movement while preparing operating procedures that can reduce its spread, including taking steps to avoid pruning and removing oak trees during the active growing season to reduce the spread of oak wilt risk."