If intimate partner violence trend continues Police will respond to 4,000 incidents

× Expand Sydney Sims on Unsplash

Last month, Halton Regional Police responded to an early morning 9-1-1 call reporting a male was assaulting a female in a residence, and help was urgently needed.

Halton Regional Police officers were dispatched and arrived at the residence. Nothing could be seen or heard from the house which was in total darkness. They gained entry to the house, located a male, as well as his common-law partner who had multiple red marks and bruising on her upper body.

Upon investigation, officers learned that the male party had been drinking for several hours during the evening. Two children in the home reported hearing slapping, yelling and loud noises throughout the remainder of the night until police intervened.

The male was arrested and subsequently transported to Central Lock Up. Halton Regional Police Service Intimate Partner Violence Unit then took carriage of the investigation.

The accused is charged with:

Assault,

Assault Causing Bodily Harm (Choking)

Forcible Confinement

The female party was admitted to hospital for her injuries and was referred to the Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit.

The Victim Services Unit connects victims to appropriate support services in the community, assists with victim care, and, through the Victim Quick Response Program (VQRP+), can provide immediate short-term financial support toward essential expenses for victims of violent crime.

Halton Intimate Partner Violence statistics (IPV)

In January 2021 officers fielded 343 calls regarding intimate partner violence (IPV), compared with 279 calls in January 2020. In the same time period, they made 83 IPV arrests, compared with 51 IPV arrests in January 2020. A total of 206 IPV-related charges were laid in January 2021, compared with 85 IPV-related charges in January 2020 (an increase of 142 per cent).

Analyses indicate that this is a continuation of a trend of an increasing frequency and severity of intimate partner violence incidents in the community over the course of the pandemic. If this trend continues, Halton Regional Police officers will attend more than 4,000 intimate partner violence incidents by the end of this year. It is a known fact that all forms of family violence are under-reported.

Halton Regional Police press release states:

Together, we must stand in solidarity to help end intimate partner violence, because a life without violence is the only life to live. As a community, we must look out for our neighbours, relatives, friends, and co-workers, especially if you suspect they may not be safe at home.

We urge victims or friends/family of victims to contact the Halton Regional Police Service, Halton Women's Place or other community resources if intimate partner violence is happening.

Shelters across Halton are still open at this time and Halton Women's Place continues to offer services. Shelters have taken precautions related to COVID-19 to ensure that no one is forced to choose between their safety and their health. Help is available.

If you see something, say something. Someone’s life may depend on it.