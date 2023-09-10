This weekend in images - Sept 8 to 10

× 1 of 9 Expand Jay Pugazhenthi art in my garden × 2 of 9 Expand Jay Pugazhenthi Artist Kerry Houlding chatting with visitors × 3 of 9 Expand Jay P Rachel Williams' work × 4 of 9 Expand Jay P Kerry Houlding's work × 5 of 9 Expand Jay P Deborah Richmond's work: Colourful Notions × 6 of 9 Expand Jay P Deborah Richmond's work × 7 of 9 Expand Jay P × 8 of 9 Expand Jay P Residents chatting with some local artists × 9 of 9 Expand Jay P Kerry Houlding's work Prev Next

art in my garden returned this weekend, on Saturday afternoon, for the third year. In 2021, Rachel Williams, the organizer, came up with the idea of “collaborating with residents in the core of Olde Oakville, by the lake, who would offer up their front gardens to host talented local artists.”

She wanted to create opportunities for Oakville-based artists to showcase their work. Residents, in turn, would enjoy a non-transactional experience of “simply enjoying art.”

“[The goal is] to create a sense of community, and to celebrate and share the joy of creativity with everyone in an immersive and relaxed way.” - Rachel Williams

The event lasted three hours and saw over a thousand visitors.

Zoe Lefort, one of the artists, is known for her rich and bold colours, and has a style that “is more realistic and a little impressionistic at times.” She presented oil paintings from her Women series - “an exploration and celebration of women in their daily lives.”

Jay Pugazhenthi A painting by Zoe Lefort Jay Pugazhenthi A painting by Zoe Lefort. ($2750)

Lefort purposely leaves the heads of these women, in the paintings, out of frame as she finds that “people are too judgmental when they can see the face.” Instead, she wants the paintings to be “a snapshot in time capturing the uniqueness of each individual and their choice of pets, fashion and accessories.”

The 10th Annual Bronte Coat Drive will take place every Saturday of this month; it is a cooperative effort that brings together the Church of the Epiphany, Walton United Church, St. Dominic Church, the Bronte Legion, Bronte Fire Station #1 and Oakville Fire Station #3.

Last year, 850 coats were given out to those in need. This year, within an hour, they had already collected nearly 100 coats, setting them well on their way to breaking 2022's record.

Ruth Perkins, the organizer, "wanted to do something for the local area that wasn’t being covered by existing social agencies [as] there’s a huge need in our community for winter coats.”

“It feels like we’re doing something for people who have no other place to turn to. The community donating feels so warm - not only do they get to clean their closets, but they feel good they can give something to the public.” - Perkins

The drive is a community-wide call to action to:

Check your closets

Pull out gently used winter wear that you’d like to donate

Sew on that button

Empty the pockets

Sponge out the stain

Bring your coat(s) to a drop-off location: St. Dominic Church (2415 Rebecca St) on September 9, 16, 23 & 30 between 10am and 1pm or at the Bronte or Kerr Fire Stations.

All coats will be distributed during the 10th Annual Coat Event on October 14, 2023 at the St. Dominic School Gym at 2405 Rebecca Street.

× 1 of 2 Expand Tyler Collins “We wanted to do something for the local area that wasn’t being covered by existing social agencies. We know there’s a huge need in this community for winter coats.” - Ruth Perkins, the organizer × 2 of 2 Expand Tyler Collins “It feels like we’re doing something for people who have no other place to turn to. The community donating feels so warm - not only do they get to clean their closets, but they feel good they can give something to the public.” - Ruth Perkins, the organizer Prev Next

The Oak Park Fall Fair also took place this weekend. Around 3,000 people attended the free festival throughout the day.

So far, they’ve raised $49,000, not including BBQ and final auction numbers. Over 600 BBQ meals were sold.

"Community is what we do - any opportunity to bring people together so they can connect, highlight local agencies and businesses. We’re all about connecting. Our motto is people belong, families are strong, neighbours care and everyone shares.” - Michelle Knoll, Executive Director of Oak Park Neighbourhood Centre