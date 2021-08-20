Impaired drive fails to stop after hitting cyclist in Bronte

At approximately 9:15 pm on Thursday, August 19, 2021, the Halton Regional Police Service was notified of a serious motor vehicle collision on Lakeshore Road West close to Strathcona Avenue in the Bronte neighbourhood of Oakville, Ontario.

A Jeep sport utility vehicle struck a 42-year-old male cyclist and failed to remain at the scene. The cyclist was taken to Hamilton General Hospital for head trauma. The injuries to the cyclist are considered serious but not life-threatening.

A subsequent investigation involving information provided by a witness resulted in the arrest of a 60-year-old female from Burlington who was identified as the driver of Jeep.

The woman from Burlington is charged with:

Failure to stop after an accident causing bodily harm

Operation of a Conveyance while impaired by alcohol

Operation of a Conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mg/100ml and above.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken carriage of the investigation. Anyone with information about this incident who has not yet spoken to the police is asked to call 905 825-4747 ext: 5065.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service typically posts suspect(s) name(s) on their website.