Impaired driver fined $2000 and banned from driving for a year

Constable Marc Taraso of the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) stopped a driver in Oakville over a year ago, on Jan. 24, 2022, for a cellphone offence.

During the stop, Taraso came across an open container of alcohol. The driver was then arrested and has since tested three times over the legal limit.

Today, Taraso tweeted, "Update: Guilty Plea." He went on to reveal that the driver received $2000 in fines and a driving prohibition has been issued for one year. Subsequent driver reinstatement fees and programs will also follow.