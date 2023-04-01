Impaired driver who struck and killed woman and her dog sentenced to 6.5 years

× Expand Mac family Louise with Zack

Kevin Hyde, the man who struck and killed a woman and her dog in Oakville, received his sentence earlier this week.

The tragic accident took place on Dec. 2, 2020. Louise Whiten was walking her dog along a dirt path near Burgundy Drive and Lakeshore Road when Hyde’s Nissan drifted off the main road and struck Whiten and her dog, killing them both.

After a lengthy trial, on Tuesday, Mar. 28, it was finally Kevin Hyde’s turn to speak. With the victim’s family present right in front of him, Hyde apologized.

“I realize there are no words I could say that could possibly erase the pain, anguish and complete loss that you all felt on Dec. 3, 2020.”

He continued by saying, “my remorse and guilt is tremendous and I will carry this with me throughout my life. I would never intentionally harm another human being. Not a day goes by in my life that I don’t wish it was I who had died that day. I ask that you accept my apology. Forgive me.”

Justice Anne-Marie Calsavara acknowledged Hyde’s remorse, but the fact that he didn’t accept criminal responsibility didn’t sit well with her.

Hyde claimed that he suffered a medical episode, which briefly rendered him unconscious, at the time of the crash.

But airbag data from his Nissan revealed that he turned the steering wheel, and the accelerator pedal was pressed and depressed at different intensities when Hyde claimed to be unconscious.

Five seconds before the crash, he was going at 90 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. Hyde took his foot off the accelerator just before his car hit Whiten.

Calsavara rejected Hyde’s claims and revealed that the cause of the crash was due to his impairment by cannabis.

Hyde has been found guilty of impaired driving by cannabis causing death and dangerous driving causing death. He has been sentenced to 6.5 years in prison and will be prohibited from driving for 10 years.

Calsavara took into account Hyde’s driving record of 16 convictions in 35 years - the majority of which were for speeding.

Taking issue with recent trends of lax sentences for impaired driving related collisions, the judge wanted to send a message through Hyde’s sentence "to those who similarly choose to risk the lives and safety of the public by consuming drugs or alcohol.”

Whiten’s sister, Paula Cooke, wasn’t happy about Hyde’s possible eligibility for parole in a couple years.

I’d love to see him in jail for six years, but he won’t be. That’s what bothers me the most […] he only has to serve a third of the sentence and then he can get parole.” - Paula Cooke

Ching Mac, Whiten’s husband, is “glad that it’s over,” but admits that it “doesn’t fix anything.”

I still lost my wife, my kids still lost their mother. The extended family lost their sister, sister-in-law and so on. … No one should have to live through this.”

Mac told the press that he doesn’t buy Hyde’s apology.