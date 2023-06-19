Two collisions lead to impaired driving charges

× Expand Openstreetmap Hospital Gate and Dundas St

Two men were charged with impaired driving after two separate collisions in Oakville, yesterday.

The first occurred near Hospital Gate and Dundas Street West. Halton police responded to the collision and investigated. They found that the 32-year-old male driver had a blood concentration level of 80mgs or higher, within two hours of consuming alcohol. He was charged.

× Expand Openstreetmap Dundas St W and Colonel William Pkwy

The second one was a single vehicle collision near Dundas Street West and Colonel William Parkway. Halton police conducted an investigation, which revealed that the 37-year-old driver had a blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours of consuming alcohol. He was also charged.

Driving while impaired remains the most prominent contributing factor to serious collisions in Canada.

Although collisions lead to the discovery of impaired drivers, on average, one-third of impaired driving charges laid are the result of members of the public calling police after observing suspected impaired driving.

Law enforcement cannot be everywhere at all times and, so, rely on residents to notify them. If you have reason to believe a fellow motorist is driving impaired, pull over safely and call 9-1-1.

Here are some signs of an impaired driver:

Driving unreasonably fast, slow or at an inconsistent speed

Drifting in and out of lanes

Tailgating and changing lanes frequently

Making exceptionally wide turns

Changing lanes or passing without sufficient clearance

Overshooting or stopping well before stop signs or stop lights

Disregarding signals and lights

Approaching signals or leaving intersections too quickly or slowly

Driving without headlights, failing to lower high beams or leaving turn signals on

Driving with windows open in cold or inclement weather

If you wish to report speeding or have a driving complaint, you can submit a Road Watch report.