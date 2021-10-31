Impaired driving update for Oakville - Oct 13 to 29, 2021

Halton Regional Police Service charged three people with impaired driving in Oakville between Oct. 13- 29, 2021. Police arrested one individual based on a complaint and two other persons following two separate accidents resulting in a collision.

Impaired Driving Statistics for Oakville: Oct. 13-29, 2021

On Oct. 16, 2021, just after 8:30 pm, Halton Police officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in Sixth Line and Dundas Street West area in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 38-year-old individual of Oakville was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more within two hours.

On Oct. 23, 2021, just before 9:30 pm, Halton Police officers responded to a collision in Tansley Drive and the Third Line area in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 58-year-old person of Oakville was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

On Oct. 27, 2021, just after 4:00 pm, Halton Police officers responded to a collision in Huntingdon Trail and Kingsway Drive area in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 41-year-old individual of Oakville was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more within two hours.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) remind people that driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol is a crime in progress. Residents should call 9-1-1 immediately if they want to report a suspected impaired driver.

According to HRPS, some signs of an impaired driver are:

Driving unreasonably fast, slow or at an inconsistent speed

Tailgating and changing lanes frequently

Drifting in and out of lanes

Overshooting or stopping well before stop signs or stop lights

Disregarding signals and lights

Approaching signals or leaving intersections too quickly or slowly

Changing lanes or passing without sufficient clearance

Driving with windows open in cold or inclement weather

Driving without headlights, failing to lower high beams or leaving turn signals on

Please do not use HRPS’ Twitter and Facebook accounts to report a suspected impaired driver as these social media accounts are not monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week.