Impaired driving update for Oakville

Halton Regional Police Service charged six people with impaired driving in Oakville from Aug. 12 to 23, 2021. Three individuals were charged after Police conducted traffic stops, one after a citizen complained, one after a RIDE check, and one as a result of a collision.

Four individuals were charged close to a major commercial intersection, and five incidents occurred after sundown. Halton Police charged five individuals because their blood alcohol concentration being at 80mgs or more within two hours.

Impaired Driving Statistics for Oakville: Aug. 13 to 23, 2021

On Aug. 16, just before 11:00 pm, Halton Police officers were conducting a R.I.D.E. initiative in the area of Speers Road and Dorval Drive in Oakville. As a result, they charged a 20-year-old man from Mississauga with operation while impaired and a blood alcohol concentration of 80mgs or more within two hours.

On Aug. 18, just before 2:00 pm, Halton Police officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Gibson Drive and Sherwood Heights Drive in the Clearview community of Oakville. As a result, they charged a 52-year-old woman from Oakville with operation while impaired and a blood alcohol concentration of 80mgs or more within two hours.

On Aug. 18, just before 10:00 pm, Halton Police officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Upper Middle Road and Golden Meadow Trail in the Falgarwood community of Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 30-year-old man from Mississauga was charged with a blood alcohol concentration of 80mgs or more within two hours.

On Aug. 19, just before 8:00 pm, Halton Police officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Trafalgar Road and Cornwall Road in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 27-year-old-man from Ridgeway was charged with operation while impaired and a blood alcohol concentration of 80mgs or more within two hours.

On Aug. 20, just before 3:30 am, Halton Police officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the area of Speers Road and Dorval Drive in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 27-year-old man from Peterborough was charged with operation while impaired.

On Aug.22, just after 12:00 am, Halton Police officers responded to a collision in the area of Trafalgar Road and the QEW/HYW 403 in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 47-year-old woman from Milton was charged with operation while impaired and a blood alcohol concentration of 80mgs or more within two hours.

The Halton Regional Police Service remains committed to road safety through prevention, education and enforcement initiatives.

The public is reminded that driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol is a crime in progress. Call 9-1-1 immediately to report a suspected impaired driver.

Signs of an impaired driver:

Driving unreasonably fast, slow or at an inconsistent speed

Drifting in and out of lanes

Tailgating and changing lanes frequently

Making exceptionally wide turns

Changing lanes or passing without sufficient clearance

Overshooting or stopping well before stop signs or stop lights

Disregarding signals and lights

Approaching signals or leaving intersections too quickly or slowly

Driving without headlights, failing to lower high beams or leaving turn signals on

Driving with windows open in cold or inclement weather

Please do not use HRPS’ Twitter and Facebook accounts to report a suspected impaired driver as these social media account are not monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week.