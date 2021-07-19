Impaired driving update for Oakville

Halton Regional Police Service charged four people with impaired driving in Oakville from July 13 through 19. In regards to these incidents, each of them was due to their blood alcohol level at or exceeding 80mgs. Three of the charges occurred due to traffic stops, and one occurred due to a collision. Two occurred in the early morning, one during the late afternoon and one in the late evening.

On Friday, July 16, 2021, just after 4:00 pm, Halton Police officers responded to a collision in the area of Lower Base Line and Regional Road 25 in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 35-year-old from Oakville was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

On Sunday, July 18, 2021, just before 4:00 am, Halton Police officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Culham Street and Sixth Line in the College Park neighbourhood of Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 29-year-old from Burlington was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

On Sunday, July 18, 2021, just after 11:30 pm, Halton Police officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Maple Grove Drive and Duncan Road in the East Lake neighbourhood of Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 20-year-old of Mississauga was charged with a blood alcohol concentration of 80mgs or more within two hours.

On Monday, July 19, 2021, just before 12:30 am, Halton Police officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Wyecroft Road and Weller Court in the QEW West industrial district of Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 22-year-old of Oakville was charged with a blood alcohol concentration of 80mgs or more within two hours.

The Halton Regional Police Service remains committed to road safety through prevention, education and enforcement initiatives.

Members of the public are reminded that driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol is a crime in progress. Call 9-1-1 immediately to report a suspected impaired driver.

Signs of an impaired driver:

Driving unreasonably fast, slow or at an inconsistent speed

Drifting in and out of lanes

Tailgating and changing lanes frequently

Making exceptionally wide turns

Changing lanes or passing without sufficient clearance

Overshooting or stopping well before stop signs or stop lights

Disregarding signals and lights

Approaching signals or leaving intersections too quickly or slowly

Driving without headlights, failing to lower high beams or leaving turn signals on

Driving with windows open in cold or inclement weather

Please do not use HRPS’ Twitter and Facebook accounts to report a suspected impaired driver as these social media account are not monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week.