Impaired driving update for Oakville

Halton Regional Police Service charged eight people due to traffic stops made under the suspicion of impaired driving in Oakville from July 23 through Aug. 12.

One person was charged with impaired driving, three were charged due to their blood alcohol level exceeding 80mgs, and four refused to comply. Of these incidents, five occurred during the evening/early morning, and three occurred during the daytime.

What does it mean when someone fails or refuses to comply?

"When someone is charged with “failure or refusal to comply with demand” the demand being referred to could be a demand for their breath, this includes the ASD (Approved Screening Device) otherwise known as a roadside test, or the Intoxilyzer machine back at the station which measures BAC," answered HRPS Constable Ryan Anderson.

He continued, "In the case of drugs other than alcohol, the demand could also refer to SFST (Standard Field Sobriety Test) or a DRE (Drug Recognition Exam). Failure to comply with these demands will result in a criminal charge."

Impaired Driving Statistics for Oakville: July 23 to Friday, Aug. 13

July 24, just before 11:00 pm, Halton Police officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the community of West River in the vicinity of Highland Road and Queen Mary Drive in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 33-year-old man from Oakville was charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand.

July 31, just after 1:30 pm, Halton Police officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the vicinity of Neyagawa Boulevard and Dundas Street in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 43-year-old woman from Oakville was charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand.

Aug. 2, just after 3:00 am, Halton Police officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the community of College Park in the vicinity of Russell Drive and Oxford Avenue in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 32-year-old man from Oakville was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

Aug. 5, just before 10:30 pm, Halton Police officers responded to a collision in the community of Joshua's Meadows in the vicinity of Threshing Mill Boulevard and Trafalgar Road in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 55-year-old man from Mississauga was charged with operation while impaired and failure or refusal to comply with demand.

Aug. 8, just after 4:30 pm, Halton Police officers conducted a traffic stop in the QEW East commercial zone in the vicinity of South Service Road and Royal Windsor Drive in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 30-year-old woman from Beamsville was charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand.

Aug. 9, just after 5:30 pm, Halton Police officers conducted a traffic stop in the community of College Park in the vicinity of Trafalgar Road and McCraney Street East in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 52-year-old man from Oakville was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more within two hours.

Aug. 10, just before 1:00 am, Halton Police officers responded to a citizen-initiated complaint in the community of Glen Abbey in the vicinity of Nottinghill Gate and Pilgrims Way in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 23-year-old woman from Mississauga was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

Aug. 12, just after 9:30 pm, Halton Police officers responded to a collision in the Mid-Town Commercial Zone in the vicinity of Trafalgar Road and Leighland Avenue in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 30-year-old man from Oakville was charged with operation while impaired.

The Halton Regional Police Service remains committed to road safety through prevention, education and enforcement initiatives.

The public is reminded that driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol is a crime in progress. Call 9-1-1 immediately to report a suspected impaired driver.

Signs of an impaired driver:

Driving unreasonably fast, slow or at an inconsistent speed

Drifting in and out of lanes

Tailgating and changing lanes frequently

Making exceptionally wide turns

Changing lanes or passing without sufficient clearance

Overshooting or stopping well before stop signs or stop lights

Disregarding signals and lights

Approaching signals or leaving intersections too quickly or slowly

Driving without headlights, failing to lower high beams or leaving turn signals on

Driving with windows open in cold or inclement weather

Please do not use HRPS’ Twitter and Facebook accounts to report a suspected impaired driver as these social media account are not monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week.