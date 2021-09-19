Impaired Driving Update for Oakville - Sept 1 to 13, 2021

Halton Regional Police Service charged five people with impaired driving in Oakville from Sept. 1 to 13, 2021. Three individuals were charged after the police conducted traffic stops, and two as a result of a collision. Three incidents occurred after sundown.

Impaired Driving Statistics for Oakville: Sept. 1 to 13, 2021

On Sept. 1, just after 10:00 am, Halton Police officers responded to a collision in the area of Wyecroft Road and South Service Road West in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, an 18-year-old resident of Brantford was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

On Sept. 8, just after 3:00 am, Halton Police officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Hixon Road and Bronte Street in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 32-year-old person of Oakville was charged with blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

On Sept. 10, just before 9:00 am, Halton Police officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of the Queen Elizabeth Way and Third Line in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 43-year-old driver of Oakville was charged with blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

On September 11, 2021, just after 1:00 am, Halton Police officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of the Valley Drive and Bridge Road in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 38-year-old resident of Oakville was charged with blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

On September 11, 2021 just after 3:00 am, Halton Police officers responded to a collision in the area of Dundas Street West and Preserve Drive in Oakville. As a result of an investigation, a 24-year-old resident of Mississauga was charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration 80mgs or more, within two hours.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) remind people that driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol is a crime in progress. Residents should call 9-1-1 immediately if they want to report a suspected impaired driver.

According to HRPS, some signs of an impaired driver are:

Driving unreasonably fast, slow or at an inconsistent speed

Tailgating and changing lanes frequently

Drifting in and out of lanes

Overshooting or stopping well before stop signs or stop lights

Disregarding signals and lights

Approaching signals or leaving intersections too quickly or slowly

Changing lanes or passing without sufficient clearance

Driving with windows open in cold or inclement weather

Driving without headlights, failing to lower high beams or leaving turn signals on

Please do not use HRPS’ Twitter and Facebook accounts to report a suspected impaired driver as these social media accounts are not monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week.