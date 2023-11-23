Impaired Oakville driver caught attempting to flee from Guelph Police

× Expand Pexels Drinking beer while driving

A 42-year-old man from Oakville is facing charges after he was caught driving impaired in Guelph.

The man was driving this morning (Thursday, Nov. 23) at around 1 a.m. Officers say the suspect drove recklessly to avoid police and ended up trying to flee on foot.

Guelph Police patrolled the downtown area of Macdonell and Wyndham Rd when officers were alerted by the automated license plate reader in the cruiser, signalling the presence of a vehicle linked to a male wanted for assault and other offences. Shortly after, officers witnessed a man enter the vehicle and drive away.

They tailed the suspect until a stop could be made safely but when the cruiser turned on its emergency lights the suspect ended up driving through a red light and a stop sign. The pursuit lasted about a kilometre before the suspect stopped the car and tried to flee on foot.

According to the police report, the suspect was ultimately apprehended and arrested at a location where he exhibited signs of impairment. Although the suspect cooperated upon police intervention, he did not pass roadside sobriety tests and was found to have exceeded the legal limit for alcohol.

Investigators discovered that the 42-year-old Oakville man was under a bail condition prohibiting contact with a female passenger who was in the car.

He now faces charges of:

Impaired driving

Fleeing from law enforcement

Reckless driving

Violating a release order

Highway Traffic Act violations including driving while suspended and not having vehicle registration in the vehicle

The arrest was made possible by the license plate detection system. According to Media Relations Coordinator Scott Tracey, "the system automatically checks license plates it passes against the database which is updated with vehicles of interest, either that belong to wanted people or that have been reported stolen."

The suspect's license has been suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle has been impounded for seven days. A bail hearing has been scheduled for Thursday (Nov. 23), where he was detained.